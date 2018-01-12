DINE DOWNTOWN RETURNS
JANUARY 12-21, 2018
Calling all foodies! Experience the best of Downtown Sac’s gourmet food scene during the award-winning Dine Downtown Restaurant Week.
2018 Participating Restaurants:
FOUNDATION RESTAURANT & BAR
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
EMPRESS TAVERN
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
DAWSON’S STEAKHOUSE
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
THE MELTING POT
Call to Reserve: 916-443-2347 | Menu
BIBA RESTAURANT
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
RIO CITY CAFÉ
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
THE PORCH RESTAURANT & BAR
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
THE FIREHOUSE RESTAURANT
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
TEN22
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
ESQUIRE GRILL
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
PARAGARY’S
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
SKOOL JAPANESE GASTROPUB
Reserve here | Menu
FAT CITY BAR & CAFÉ
Call to Reserve: 916-446-6768 | Menu
FRANK FAT’S
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
DOWNTOWN & VINE
Call to Reserve: 916-228-4518 | Menu
HOOK & LADDER MANUFACTURING CO.
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
PILOTHOUSE AT THE DELTA KING
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
CAFETERIA 15L
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
IRON HORSE TAVERN
No Reservations Required | Menu
GRANGE RESTAURANT & BAR
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
ELLA DINING ROOM & BAR
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
IL FORNAIO SACRAMENTO
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
BRASSERIE CAPITALE
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
AIOLI BODEGA ESPAÑOLA
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
KASBAH LOUNGE
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
SAUCED BBQ & SPIRITS
Call to Reserve: 916-400-4341 | Menu
PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL
Call to Reserve: 916-925-5610 | Menu
BENNIGAN’S
Reserve Here | Menu
LA COSECHA
Reserve with OpenTable | Menu
THE RED RABBIT KITCHEN & BAR
Call to Reserve: 916-706-2275 | Menu
BLUE PRYNT RESTAURANT & BAR
Call to Reserve: 916-492-2969 | Menu
Named the “Next Great American Food City” by Southwest: The Magazine, Sacramento is quickly becoming an industry leader in the fine dining scene. In the midst of our foodie fame, Dine Downtown returns to highlight the best fare on the grid.
The 13th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week program returns to Sacramento January 12-21, 2018. For 10 days, more than 30 of Downtown’s finest restaurants offer special 3-course dining experiences for $35. One dollar from every Dine Downtown meal is donated to social services and food literacy programs. This annual program serves more than 11,000 meals and, since launching in 2005, generates a whopping $5 million of sales for downtown restaurants.
Just $4.11 provides a week of food literacy education for one child. During Dine Downtown, a party of four can make a difference in one child’s life.