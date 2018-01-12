DINE DOWNTOWN RETURNS

JANUARY 12-21, 2018

Calling all foodies! Experience the best of Downtown Sac’s gourmet food scene during the award-winning Dine Downtown Restaurant Week.

2018 Participating Restaurants:



FOUNDATION RESTAURANT & BAR

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

EMPRESS TAVERN

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

DAWSON’S STEAKHOUSE

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

THE MELTING POT

Call to Reserve: 916-443-2347 | Menu

BIBA RESTAURANT

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

RIO CITY CAFÉ

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

THE PORCH RESTAURANT & BAR

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

THE FIREHOUSE RESTAURANT

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

TEN22

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

ESQUIRE GRILL

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

PARAGARY’S

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

SKOOL JAPANESE GASTROPUB

Reserve here | Menu

FAT CITY BAR & CAFÉ

Call to Reserve: 916-446-6768 | Menu

FRANK FAT’S

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

DOWNTOWN & VINE

Call to Reserve: 916-228-4518 | Menu

HOOK & LADDER MANUFACTURING CO.

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

PILOTHOUSE AT THE DELTA KING

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

CAFETERIA 15L

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

IRON HORSE TAVERN

No Reservations Required | Menu

GRANGE RESTAURANT & BAR

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

ELLA DINING ROOM & BAR

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

IL FORNAIO SACRAMENTO

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

BRASSERIE CAPITALE

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

AIOLI BODEGA ESPAÑOLA

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

KASBAH LOUNGE

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

SAUCED BBQ & SPIRITS

Call to Reserve: 916-400-4341 | Menu

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL

Call to Reserve: 916-925-5610 | Menu

BENNIGAN’S

Reserve Here | Menu

MAYAHUEL

Reserve Here | Menu

LA COSECHA

Reserve with OpenTable | Menu

THE RED RABBIT KITCHEN & BAR

Call to Reserve: 916-706-2275 | Menu

BLUE PRYNT RESTAURANT & BAR

Call to Reserve: 916-492-2969 | Menu

Named the “Next Great American Food City” by Southwest: The Magazine, Sacramento is quickly becoming an industry leader in the fine dining scene. In the midst of our foodie fame, Dine Downtown returns to highlight the best fare on the grid.

The 13th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week program returns to Sacramento January 12-21, 2018. For 10 days, more than 30 of Downtown’s finest restaurants offer special 3-course dining experiences for $35. One dollar from every Dine Downtown meal is donated to social services and food literacy programs. This annual program serves more than 11,000 meals and, since launching in 2005, generates a whopping $5 million of sales for downtown restaurants.

Just $4.11 provides a week of food literacy education for one child. During Dine Downtown, a party of four can make a difference in one child’s life.